Shrinking season 3 episode 8 sneak peek: Another Jimmy, Sofi scene

With the arrival of Shrinking season 3 episode 8 coming to Apple TV this coming week, it feels pretty easy to want one thing: Jimmy and Sofi to spend more time together!

After all, the two do seem to have more in common than most of his other brief love interests — save for Gaby, and that was messy in ways we can’t even begin to explain. They both are a little awkward, and it feels clear that neither one of them know how to go about this whole experience of dating. Then again, that may be the point of why it could work — there is less pressure and instead, they can just thrive in their own feelings of discomfort and/or trying to express themselves.

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If you head over to Broadway World right now, you can see a new sneak preview from the next Shrinking that does perfectly encapsulate some of what we are talking about here. The two chat briefly about being around each other for Tia’s party, and then Alice has the “pleasure” of being there while they riff about whether or not they should have a date at a traditional restaurant.

Are we comfortable with saying at this point that Jimmy and Sofi are endgame? Hardly, mostly because of the fact that there is a season 4 and with that, a lot more story still to tell. However, we certainly would not be mad to see things work out! There is that How I Met Your Mother connection with Jason Segel and Cobie Smulders back together, but the thing that they have to work on more is figuring out how to dig deeper — which is still ironic given that Jimmy should be good at this by now.

Related – Be sure to get some more news now entering this Shrinking episode

What are you most eager to see at this point heading into Shrinking season 3 episode 8?

Is there any one thing you are most hoping for? Go ahead and share below! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are other updates ahead.

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