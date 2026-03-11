Shrinking season 3 episode 8 spoilers Jimmy, Sofi’s first date

As we look a little bit further into Shrinking season 3 episode 8 on Apple TV next week, there is one thing we can say for sure. There will be romance! Or, to be more specific, there is more coming between Jimmy and Sofi.

If there is one potential couple we are rooting for at this point, it is these two. We’ll admit that some of this is nostalgic, largely based on how we loved How I Met Your Mother for so many years. (Just forget about the series finale.) Meanwhile, Jason Segel and Cobie Smulders’ characters just have a natural chemistry. There is no guarantee that the two will be endgame, mostly because Jimmy is just trying to figure out himself and what he wants out of his future.

To get a few more news on what is coming up now, be sure to check out the full Shrinking season 3 episode 8 synopsis below right now:

Jimmy finally goes on a first date with Sofi. Gaby has a crisis of confidence. Liz learns more about Brian’s living situation.

Ultimately, the romance is going to be a big part of the story here, but this is where we also throw out another reminder that there is more of the story here after the fact. Don’t be surprised if there is somewhat of an ebb and flow moving forward.

The long-term question

If you missed the news, Smulders is going to be a big part of the upcoming fifth season of The Lincoln Lawyer. If Sofi and Jimmy do hit it off here, is there a real shot that she balances out both shows? A lot of that may just end up being based on the schedule and of course, that is not an easy thing to figure out incredibly far in advance.

What do you most want to see moving into Shrinking season 3 episode 8 when it does arrive?

