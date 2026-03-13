Brilliant Minds season 2 episode 15: New return date set at NBC

For those who are unaware, we have been waiting longer to see Brilliant Minds season 2 episode 15 than originally expected. However, NBC today has finally given us a sense as to when the remainder of the Zachary Quinto show is going to air — and quite possibly for good.

Come Wednesday, May 27 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time, the plan is for episodes of the medical drama to air weekly, with the finale presumably then set for early July. We do expect that within these stories that are going to be more medical mysteries but at the same time, great character moments and a number of twists. This is a series that knows rather well what it wants to bring to the table at this point — the question is whether viewers are going to come around to see it.

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At this point, it does feel like the future of Brilliant Minds is pretty bleak. While it has not been officially canceled as of yet, NBC shifting the remainder of the season to summer signals that they do not have a lot of faith in the future. Could everything change if the remainder of the episodes draw big numbers? Never say never, but it will take a large influx of viewers and that could be challenging without a lot of promotion.

If there is one thing the series could theoretically have going for it, it is the rather simple fact that it may be devoid of a lot of competition in late May. After all, by that time there is a pretty good chance that a lot of other network dramas will be off the air.

Related – Go ahead and get some further news on Brilliant Minds courtesy of NBC

Are you planning to check out the remainder of Brilliant Minds season 2 over at NBC?

Are you worried now about the long-term future? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some more updates very much on the way.

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