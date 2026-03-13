The Buccaneers season 3 premiere date: A March 2026 update

As we get closer to the midway point of March here, is there a chance that more info on The Buccaneers season 3 will surface?

Make no mistake, we would love nothing more than a major update on the Apple TV drama series, but we have to settle (for now) for the simple knowledge that filming is underway. It has been going on for a short period of time now, so we can’t sit here and say with any confidence that everything will be done sooner rather than later. What we do at least feel is that a lot of love and care is going to continue to go into the project, and that it will hopefully be worth the wait once we do get it.

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Given the fact that this is not a show that has some huge bevy of visual effects, we are still holding out hope that we could theoretically see it back at some point either close to the end of the year of in early 2027. Either way, there could be a chance we learn something more in the next six months. Unfortunately, none of this means that we will be learning anything more in the relatively near future, and we better be prepared for a relatively quiet span of time for the show.

Will there be any sweeping changes for the story overall? Well, we do not tend to think so — The Buccaneers does know what sort of series it is and with that in mind, we simply hope that it will continue to adhere to that. If there are any swings, we hope that they would just be in line with what we had the first two go-arounds.

Related – See some more news on The Buccaneers now, including the start of season 3 filming

What do you most want to see on The Buccaneers season 3 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are other updates on the way.

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