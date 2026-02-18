The Buccaneers season 3 premiere date hopes as filming begins

For everyone out there who is excited to see The Buccaneers season 3 over at Apple TV, we come bearing some good news!

In a recent post on her Instagram Stories per TV Insider, Kristine Frøseth (who plays Nan on the series) has officially indicated now that production on the latest batch of episodes is underway. If you have been reading here for a while, then you will more than likely know that the powers-that-be have actually done a pretty good job keeping news on this under wraps.

So when are we going to be seeing the series come back, now that we know that the cameras are rolling? Well, we are least confident in saying that the door is open for a 2026 release in a way that it was not previously. So much will ultimately come down to Apple and their own streaming needs, but we do personally think that the episodes will at least be ready. This is not a show, after all, that requires some extensive amount of visual effects.

As for the sort of story that we’re going to get here, let’s just say that we are not anticipating any sort of dramatic changes from the first two seasons. We’re going to see a character-first story that obviously throws a lot of drama at you, mixed of course with romance, great costumes, and a whole lot more.

So when could we end up getting an actual announcement?

Well, at this point our hope is that we’re going to be hearing something more in the summer — that way, there is plenty of time to build up enthusiasm in the event the show does actually come back at the end of the year.

