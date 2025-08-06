The Buccaneers season 3 spoilers: EP on Nan’s future

The Buccaneers season 3 is coming to Apple TV+ at some point down the road and at this point, there is a lot to be excited and/or curious about. What is Nan going to do with the baby? What is her romantic future going to look like? For the time being she is choosing herself, but the events of the finale also set the stage for a pretty uncertain future for her in general.

The good news is that the producers likely have a good idea of the sort of stories they want to tell moving forward. However, making those stories happen is easier said than done.

Speaking in a new interview with Deadline, here is what executive producer Katherine Jakeways had to say about Nan’s future:

“Absolutely everything’s up for grabs, and none of the things that she thought were certain are certain anymore, except for the fact that [Nan]’s got [Theo]’s child in her stomach, and he doesn’t know about it … He doesn’t know that child exists. So she’s got freedom. Suddenly, she’s got freedom from being a Duchess, freedom from her marriage, and freedom from him knowing about this baby. So unlike when Jinny ran and Seadown knew that there was a baby, Theo doesn’t know there’s a baby, so Nan has carte blanche now to make her own decision.”

Meanwhile, fellow EP Beth Willis also went into some questions for other characters at the same time:

“There’s just so much unraveling to do, isn’t there? They’re all in a bit of a corner. Lizzy’s in a corner. What’s she going to do? Is she going to tell Theo about the baby? Will she lose him? If she does [tell him], does that mean she’s betrayed Nan? Is she going to keep quiet? What does that mean? What’s Theo going to do if he finds out about the baby?” Willis said. “And what’s Nan going to do now that she’s in hiding and she’s got a baby? The thing I’m most interested to know is, ‘How are they all going to get out of that corner?’”

Hopefully, Apple TV+ just does the right thing and renews the show soon — the faster that happens, the more we can start thinking about the future:

What do you most want to see moving into The Buccaneers season 3, provided we get it?

