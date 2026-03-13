Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 3 premiere date hopes; filming wraps

As we inch ever closer to the arrival of Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 3 over on Disney+, we come bearing some great news today! After all, filming for the show has officially reached its conclusion — at least for the time being.

In a new post on Twitter, the show’s official account first shared the news, along with a reminder that the latest batch of episodes is premiering this year. We do not think that this is a huge surprise to many people out there but at the same time, it is very-much still exciting to hear. Our general feeling is that we are going to be waiting until close to the end of the year, and for a couple of different reasons — not only does it match the past release model for the show, but it also givens the post-production team a lot of time in order to put together the rest of the story. There are a lot of visual effects here!

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Now as for what we could be seeing beyond the third season, there is certainly a hope for more — and we honestly would not be shocked if there are some further details revealed sooner rather than later! There are a few different things to consider here, after all, beginning with the fact that if Disney wants this to be an annual release, they actually have to stay ahead of the curve given how long it takes in order to make some of these episodes.

If you know the original story, then obviously you know a good deal about what lies ahead in season 3. We just hope that there are some exciting opportunities here to evolve the source material beyond initial expectations.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Percy Jackson and the Olympians right now

What do you most want to see moving into Percy Jackson and the Olympians when season 3 arrives?

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