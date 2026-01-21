Percy Jackson and The Olympians season 3 premiere date hopes

Following the season 2 finale today on Disney+, what more can be said about season 3 for Percy Jackson and The Olympians?

Well, let’s kick things off here by noting that there are many things worth noting, starting of course with the fact that there is 100% more of the adaptation coming. The streaming service did a really smart thing here in laying out some of their plans far ahead of time, recognizing that this is a show with a lot of visual effects and beyond that, one that also features a younger cast. You do not want your actors to age too quickly, and nor do you want to keep viewers waiting too long — especially after the wait that we had between seasons 1 and 2.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get additional TV reactions and reviews!

Well, here is the good news at present — all indications for now are that season 3 is going to premiere this year and while there is no specific date yet, November or December feels like the most likely scenario here. There is no real reason to think that Disney is going to make it so that there is a smaller wait than that, and we also think that Percy Jackson is one of those shows that benefits from a holiday release. After all, it is one being actively made for younger audiences and because of that, you do need to find a window where they are going to be eager and excited to watch it.

Will there be a season 4?

All signs suggest, at least for now, that it is likely — if the plan is to make the show have an annual release, we do think that they will need to get the ball rolling on that sooner rather than later. Disney just likely needs to assess the season 2 numbers fully first, as this is not a cheap series for them to make.

What do you most want to see moving into Percy Jackson and The Olympians season 3?

When do you think the show could premiere? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do, come back for more.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







