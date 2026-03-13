The Pitt season 2 episode 11 promo: Is Dr. Mohan leaving?

As we get all the more prepared to see The Pitt season 2 episode 11 on HBO Max next week, are we going to say goodbye to Dr. Samira Mohan? We’ve made it clear that she has been one of our favorite characters all season long. She’s shown a great deal of empathy for some of the patients but at the same time, a situation with her mother has caused her to spiral.

We saw in episode 10 that Robby was extremely harsh to Mohan, though he later apologized for the way that he went at her over some of her anxieties. Now, based on what we are seeing in the preview for episode 10, he is asking some more tough questions of her — and could that cause her to consider stepping away from the hospital outright?

If you head over to the link here now, you can see more of what we’re talking about here. Robby seems to question if this is the right place for her, and she starts to question if that is the same thing. She has been looking for a specific specialty to get into, and that may actually be a reason for a potential departure more than anything else — not that we want that, either. After all, we don’t want to see the Supriya Ganesh leave the show!

As for what else the promo gives away, Mel does seem to be very-much upset at her sister for not telling her about her boyfriend, something that makes her both unravel and question everything. Why did she not know about this? Also, is she going to be able to keep her composure in order to get back to work later?

