Yellowjackets season 4 premiere date: Three determining factors

For those who are not actively aware, filming for Yellowjackets season 4 is currently taking place! This is news that is very-much exciting, even if it does come with its fair share of bittersweet undertones.

After all, this is where we do have to come in here with the reminder that this is a far more bittersweet chapter of the Showtime drama than any other we’ve experienced so far, largely due to the fact that it is the final one. There are still so many questions that need to be answered, including who else is dead, if Shauna is going to go on a present-day rampage, and if we are ever going to find out what happened with that “bonus episode” that was filmed all the way back in season 2.

While we remain hopeful that the next batch of episodes will arrive at the start of 2027, we thought it would be useful to look at some of the primary determining factors here. What all influences our return to the wilderness? To be frank, it is a few simple things.

1. When production actually wraps up – As of right now, it seems as though cameras are going to be rolling for at least a few more months. This means, clearly, that we are still a long ways away.

2. When the episodes are edited together – Our hope is that come this fall, we are going to be in a spot where this process is actually completed. It could take longer, though, depending on visual effects.

3. When Showtime / Paramount+ actually needs it back – Given that Dexter: Resurrection season 2 could be arriving in the fall, do they really need more Yellowjackets until we get around to the start of next year? For now, that has to be something to at least actively consider.

