Yellowjackets season 4 spoilers: The June Squibb mystery

We are grateful to know already that Yellowjackets season 4 is in active production — but also that there are plenty of things to talk about already!

Take, for starters, the fantastic news that June Squibb is coming on board the final chapter of the series. This news was first confirmed by Deadline, and we find ourselves immediately curious as to who the 96-year old icon is going to be playing here. The obvious suggestion is that she is a parent or grandparent of one of the main characters, depending on what timeline you are looking at. However, could there be something more here?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some other YELLOWJACKETS reviews!

We do recognize that one of the central tenets of the final chapter will be who survives and how the rescue actually happens. However, at the same time there are still some prevailing mysteries. For example, how did that cabin get in the wilderness in the first place? Is there something supernatural going on? Are we ever going to see present-day Melissa again? It honestly feels like wrapping up every loose end within a singular season is going to be a challenge, and that is without accounting for any new characters coming on board.

Squibb is coming on board Yellowjackets in the midst of a rather busy time in her life. After all, she recently appeared in the feature film Eleanor the Great directed by Scarlett Johansson and on the TV side of things, she has appeared in everything from The Good Doctor to American Horror Stories. She first got her start as a theater performer, dating all the way back to the late 1950’s.

Related – When are you going to see Yellowjackets season 4 actually premiere?

What are you most eager to see at this point heading into Yellowjackets season 4?

Be sure to share all of your thoughts and hopes below! Once you do, keep coming back — there are more updates coming before long.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







