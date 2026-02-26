Yellowjackets season 4 premiere date hopes as filming starts

As many of you in the larger Yellowjackets fandom are aware, this is a particularly big week for the show. After all, filming is underway! Season 4 is the final one for the Showtime drama and just by virtue of that alone, we are preparing for a story that will be big, emotional, and also full of further twists.

After all, remember for a moment that even though a rescue is coming for the team in the past, there are still some mysteries that remain. Take, for example, whether or not more people die before making it out of the wilderness. (There are people still unaccounted for in the present and that has to mean something.)

So while it is fun to think about all of the story mysteries (as well as the future of Melissa in the present), let’s just focus here on the following: When is the show actually going to air these final episodes? One of the nice things about this series is that production has shown a great ability to turn around episodes rather fast — we are not talking here about a House of the Dragon or Severance. Depending on how long production takes, you can argue that a December launch is possible following Dexter: Resurrection season 2.

Now as for what is more realistic here, we are looking more in the direction of January – March. Since this is the last season of the show, our feeling here is that Showtime won’t see much of a reason to rush things along.

One thing we really want

That’s simple: Answers on that bonus episode that was filmed forever ago! We still are not sure if that is ever seeing the light of day.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

