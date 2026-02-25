Yellowjackets season 4 spoilers: Molly Ringwald cast as Van’s mom

With production now kicking off on the fourth and final season of Yellowjackets over at Showtime, we have big news to share. We know that the show has had its fair share of icons over the years, but why not go ahead and add Molly Ringwald to the mix?

According to a new report from Deadline, the legendary Breakfast Club actress is going to be recurring in the role of Van’s mom, described as a “recently recovered alcoholic trying her best to course correct her past.” Is there a chance we are going to see her mostly in the past timeline? That makes at least a measure of sense, especially when you think about what happened to adult Van in the present.

Of course, there is one other thing that we are left to wonder about — is the window for Van’s mom going to be via a rescue? At the end of last season, we saw that Natalie had managed to get a hold of someone — and we know that the show has hinted at some of what happens between the past and the reset. The problem here is mostly due to there only being so much time to wrap up the story; with that, there is not a lot of opportunity for some various side quests. Van’s mom has to be important in a way beyond what we immediately would expect.

Now, let’s just hope that we have a chance to see Yellowjackets back either at the end of this year or in early 2027. Either way, that is something that we will celebrate.

