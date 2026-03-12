The Beauty season 2 premiere date: Best-case scenario

We certainly understand anyone out there who wants more of The Beauty on FX and Hulu sooner rather than later. Because of that, we especially get the frustration that there are no further episodes coming up. Season 1 ended with one of the biggest cliffhangers possible, and that does raise a ton of different questions when it comes to the future.

So with all of this in mind, we 100% recognize that the first question is whether or not the Ryan Murphy show will be renewed — and at present, it feels like a toss-up. It never felt like the adaptation fully made an impact on mainstream viewers. However, at the same time it had a core audience and FX parent company Disney has a longstanding relationship with super-producer Murphy. A lot still feels at play.

What we do want to address here is quite simple: In the event The Beauty comes back, what is the earliest that we could see it? The answer here feels reasonably simple: Spring or summer of next year. While it would be great to see a winter 2027 launch, that will be tough for a few reasons. For starters, there is no news on it yet. Also, Murphy and the cast are all extremely busy, so it could take time for production to get started. Then, add on top of all of this the fact that this show is international, meaning that you need to secure locations and work overdrive to get it all prepared.

If we do get a season 2, the biggest thing we will say is this: The season 1 cliffhangers will be resolved and from there, we only imagine everything getting more and more crazy.

