The Rookie season 8 episode 11 spoilers: More on Lucy’s recovery

Next week on ABC we are going to have a chance to see The Rookie season 8 episode 11 — do you want to learn more about it?

Well, we know that through “Aftermath,” one of the central themes here is going to be recovery, and that is true especially for Lucy Chen. After the death in this past installment, she is going to be reeling a great deal; however, she also has to get back to work. It is a really strange back-and-forth to try and portray. Even if the subject is not always top of mind, we do think it will still linger behind the scenes.

Speaking to TV Guide, here is more of what Melissa O’Neil had to say about where things could be going for her character as we move forward:

Without giving away too much, our show is quite well-known for having really intense things happen, and we also just continue on with our day [as though nothing happened]. [Laughs.] I actually have come to understand this to be an interesting echo of what the profession is like; it feels like an interesting mirroring of the way the profession is. Crazy things happen, and we have to keep going. We have no choice because life is still moving, especially in a city like L.A.

That’s not to say that she won’t have to deal with and respond to the consequences of this [death]. There, of course, is fallout when somebody has died, especially in what could be argued as a wrongful death. I don’t think it’s a stretch or a spoiler to say that we do see Lucy take accountability for what she’s done. I think that’s important to acknowledge when a life is taken. There’s so many ways that you could cut this up and say, “Oh, it was self-defense. I was trying to save my life.” But ultimately, she did kill somebody. Lucy is the type of person who stands in her integrity and accepts how it’s going to affect her moving forward.

Given that The Rookie has reasonably long seasons and there is still a good bit of story left, there is certainly time for all of this to impact a number of things moving forward.

What do you most want to see moving into The Rookie season 8 episode 11?

Do you think this is a storyline for Lucy that could end up spanning multiple episodes? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some more updates on the way.

