The Rookie season 8 episode 11 spoilers: About the ‘Aftermath’

As we look to The Rookie season 8 episode 11 on ABC next week, just what should you be worried about in general? Well, if nothing else, it does appear as though the story ahead in “Aftermath” is going to be especially emotional.

What is at the center of it here? Well, first and foremost, it could be about recovery for Lucy and from a performance standpoint alone, we are looking for great things from us here. Of course, at this same time this is not a show that ever balances just one thing. Our hope here is that elsewhere, you do get a chance to see some of the show’s trademark action — plus perhaps a recurring face or two at the same time.

To get a few more details now on what is to come, go ahead and check out the full The Rookie season 8 episode 11 synopsis below:

Lucy returns to work in the aftermath of the attack. Meanwhile, an unexpected twist hinders the Liam Glasser case, and a familiar face helps the team track down a killer.

We are now officially into the second half of the season and by virtue of that, it is our hope that we will only see the story get progressively more intense as time goes by. Beyond that, of course we’d love nothing more than to also get word on a season 9 renewal! While nothing has been greenlit as of yet, we recognize that ABC has already started to more some additional episodes of other shows — for now, we’re at least happy to consider that a small glimmer of hope. Also, it helps that the network has shown virtually zero signs of wanting to cancel The Rookie at this point. Isn’t that good for at least something?

What do you most want to see on The Rookie season 8 episode 11 when it arrives?

