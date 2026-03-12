Virgin River season 8 premiere date hopes at Netflix

Following the big launch of Virgin River season 7 this week over at Netflix, is there something more we can share regarding season 8?

First and foremost, we should start here by noting that this is absolutely a series that we will want back sooner rather than later, and the good news is that the streaming service seemingly agrees. After all, the show has already been renewed, and a number of preliminary indicators suggest that filming will begin at some point this spring. The cast and crew are able to put together the drama faster than a lot of other streaming series, and that does open the door further to the possibility that the next chapter will be here sooner rather than later — and really, it is a question of when the powers-that-be want it back.

The first thing that does feel obvious is that you won’t get Virgin River back until 2027, as there is no reason for Netflix to make this a semi-annual event. One season a year feels right and given prior release patterns, our sentiment right now is that we could see it in April or May next year. It could theoretically be available earlier than that, but we will have to wait and see what they want to do there.

To us, the bigger question is just how much longer the Alexandra Breckenridge – Martin Henderson series will air, given the fact that there are a number of other Netflix shows that don’t get anywhere close to this long a run. While it is a bit cheaper to make than some of the streamer’s effects-laden spectacles, at the same time you do have to wonder about costs and also the creative. It feels from our vantage point that you could tell stories featuring a lot of these characters forever, but will a lot of the writers and producers agree? That remains the question.

