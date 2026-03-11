The Diplomat season 4 premiere date: A March 2026 update

Is there a chance that we are going to hear something more about The Diplomat season 4 between now and the end of March?

Well, the first thing we should say here is rather simple: Of course, we’d love nothing more than to see the Keri Russell show back sooner rather than later! We suppose that all things considered, it has not been that long since the third season launched. However, at the same time, we do tend to think the quick release patterns of the past make us think that something more could be coming within the relatively near future.

Now that we’ve said all of this, we do believe that the word “relatively” is doing a lot of legwork in what we’ve said above. Filming for The Diplomat season 4 is still happening, which means the odds of it returning before the fall are slim — the same goes for us getting some sort of further premiere-date announcement at this point. A 2026 return is not a sure thing but at the same time, this is not one of those series that requires a lot of post-production or visual effects. If Netflix wants it out sooner rather than later, they can find a way to make that happen.

As for what the story is going to be coming up, the biggest thing we can say is that there will be more political intrigue and with Allison Janney and Bradley Whitford set to have larger roles, there is a lot of great stuff performance-wise to look forward to. There is also no indication right now that season 4 will be the final one, so that’s another thing to consider.

What do you most want to see moving into The Diplomat season 4 when it arrives?

Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some more updates on the way.

