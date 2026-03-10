NCIS: Origins season 2 episode 11 spoilers: See young Dwayne Pride!

Next week CBS is going to be bringing you NCIS: Origins season 2 episode 11 and admittedly, we’ve been waiting for a while to see this one. After all, we are going to see the early days of Jethro Gibbs and Dwayne Pride!

NCIS: New Orleans has been over for several years now, and one of the unfortunate truths is that after its series finale, a lot of those characters have disappeared into the ether. We cannot speak to whether or not we will be seeing more of them in the present-day anytime soon. With that, we’re thrilled to at least welcome Shea Buckner to the prequel as the younger version. Also, it comes with a reminder that Pride and Gibbs were not always friendly to one another.

To get a few more details on what lies ahead here, be sure to check out the full NCIS: Origins season 2 episode 11 synopsis below:

“Feelin’ Alright?” – When a lieutenant’s water-logged body is discovered with a potential connection to an international smuggling ring, NIS Panama agents are called in to assist, and Gibbs comes face-to-face with an old nemesis: Special Agent Dwayne Pride. Once the two are assigned to a dangerous undercover mission together, Gibbs must find a way to move on from their past, on NCIS: ORIGINS, Tuesday, March 17 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Shea Buckner guest stars as Special Agent Dwayne Pride.

When it comes to the lore of the larger franchise, this is certainly one of the more important episodes that we have had a chance to see over the past year. Also, we like to believe that it could set the stage for more Pride down the road.

What are you most excited to see moving into NCIS: Origins season 2 episode 11?

Do you hope to get even more of Pride in the long-term? Share now in the comments and once you do, come back — there are other updates ahead.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

