The Traitors US season 5 premiere date: A March 2026 update

We are now a little more than a week removed from the finale of The Traitors US season 4 over at Peacock. With that, what more can we say about the future?

Obviously, the first thing that we really should go ahead and note here is the fact that there will be more of the reality TV sensation on the way. Technically, there are actually two different products worth looking at and thinking about right now. You’ve got the main series on the aforementioned streaming service, and then also the iteration featuring all-new players in the reality TV space. That is the one that is coming at NBC down the road, and it was hyped up during the season 4 finale.

We do think that the NBC iteration of the show here could be coming either in the summer or the fall. However, season 5 of the Peacock original is likely still set for January 2027 — unless we suddenly hear otherwise, we continue to believe that this will be the case.

Now when it comes to casting, let’s just go ahead and hope that we hear about the latest batch of participants in May or June. For the rest of this month, we expect to hear almost nothing. We do not think that Peacock is going to move away too much from the sort of people we’ve seen in the past — though we do think there should be a reduction in the amount of Housewives per season. Personally, we don’t think there should be more than two participants from almost any reality TV franchise out there, and this opens the door to branch out more to some other spaces. We’ve said this before, but how have we not seen anyone from Jersey Shore on the show already? In what universe does that make sense?

