Young Sherlock season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Prime Video?

Following the big launch on Prime Video today, is there any chance that a Young Sherlock season 2 is going to happen? Or, have we really reached the end of the road already?

First and foremost, we should note that there are many reasons to be excited for the series. Obviously, a big one just comes via the intellectual property, but there is also something more happening here, as well. We are talking about a series from executive producer Guy Ritchie, one that will feature everything from drama and action from top to bottom. Our hope is just that viewers flock to it quickly — we are hopeful, mostly due to the fact that the trailer generated so many views online.

Now, if you do want to hear more about Young Sherlock in general, take a look at the series’ official synopsis:

When a charismatic, youthfully defiant Sherlock Holmes meets none other than James Moriarty, he finds himself dragged into a murder investigation that threatens his liberty. Sherlock’s first ever case unravels a globe-trotting conspiracy, leading to an explosive showdown that alters the course of his life forever. Unfolding in a vibrant Victorian England and adventuring abroad, the series will expose the early antics of the anarchic adolescent who is yet to evolve into Baker Street’s most renowned resident.

What will the future look like?

Well, let’s just say that nothing has been decided as of yet, but it does remain our hope that we are going to hear more of a firm decision over the next few weeks! There are a few different factors that go into it, including not just total viewership, but the story planned for the future. Obviously, there is so much more you can do with Sherlock Holmes, so that part of the equation is pretty easy to figure out.

