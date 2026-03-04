Chicago PD season 13 episode 14 spoilers: ‘Meant to Be’

Next week on NBC, you are going to be seeing Chicago PD season 13 episode 14 — so what sort of character spotlight are we going to see next?

Well, if you are a longtime fan of the show, you likely know that one of its specialties is being able to deliver something great for one of its cast members every single episode; on the other side of the crossover, it appears that the focus is going to be on Burgess for a story titled “Meant to Be.” This will be able to show off exactly how far she has come since the beginning of the show, as she may be able to show someone the ropes — albeit under some rather difficult circumstances.

To get some more news when it comes to Chicago PD season 13 episode 14, be sure to check out the synopsis below:

03/11/2026 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : Burgess takes a rookie officer under her wing as the team investigates a volatile drug case. TV-14

On the other side of this episode, we are happy to say that episode 15 looks to be a Ruzek spotlight, which is obviously going to make up for lost time since the character has not been around the series for a good while. We do think there is enough time left this season for almost every single person to have some time in the sun, so there is at least a little bit of good stuff to look forward to. (That is without mentioning a season 14, which we do tend to think is likely to happen — though wouldn’t it be nice if NBC announced something in the relatively near future? We tend to think so.)

What do you most want to see moving into Chicago PD season 13 episode 14?

Have any big predictions for how Burgess’ storyline will go? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

