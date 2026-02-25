Survivor 50 premiere sneak peek: A Devens, Christian alliance?

We know that it has been an extremely long wait but tonight, the Survivor 50 premiere is finally going to arrive on CBS. What more can we say about it now?

Well, first and foremost, let’s begin by noting that with there being a whopping 24 players this season, there is going to be more comingling and of course alliance-making than ever before. That does not mean that all of these said alliances will stick, but it is still worth noting.

If you head over to the link here now, you can at least see a sneak peek for what’s to come that raises some questions about whether or not Devens and Christian could work together and just from watching this alone, we’re pretty darn excited. How can we not? This is an opportunity to see these two players, who may be somewhat overlooked compared to the winners or more recent alumni of the show, try to do something in tandem through at least the early part of the game.

Honestly, there is just something super-sweet about watching the two of them link up, as it feels like a legitimate bromance in the making! Of course, this is also still Survivor and because of that, we can’t take anything at surface value. There may still be something more lurking underneath the surface for the two of them; or, they may just be eager to win, as all players should! If one of them ends up standing in the other’s way, don’t you think they will be more than fine turning on each other? That is not some value judgment; it is just the nature of the show.

Given that tonight’s premiere is a whopping three hours, we absolutely anticipate that there are a lot of twists coming.

