Survivor 50 premiere sneak peek: See all the players arrive!

The Survivor 50 premiere is coming to CBS right around the corner — so why not watch a little more footage now for what is ahead?

If you head over to the link here right now, you can see a couple of sneak previews that are all about some of the players coming back to the beach — some have been there recently (see Rizo and Savannah), and then you have someone in Jenna Lewis who has not been a part of the game since All-Stars all the way back in season 8. Things have evolved tremendously since then, so what will the strategy look like now?

Well, there is not a ton of information in here all about how every single person will play, but we do get a sentiment that they are all happy to be here and ready to be as competitive as humanly possible. Jeff Probst wants them to give everything that they can, and there is a big part of his opening speech that feels like a football coach trying to inspire his players do their absolute best.

The difficulty of winning a season like this is pretty evident right away. Not only are there more players than ever before, but these are really-smart people who have had time to analyze their mistakes. We will say that three in the most danger right now to us are Dee, Kyle, and Savannah. Given that they are the only winners, they are coming into the season with an enormous target on their back. This is something that is going to be really hard to shake and beyond them, this is where we look at players like Cirie, who should be gone early if these people are smart. (Personally, we hope she stays a long time!)

