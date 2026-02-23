Survivor 50 video: Rizo Velovic talks about legacy

With the arrival of Survivor 50 coming to CBS in just a few days’ time, why not talk a little bit more about Rizo Velovic a.k.a. RizGod?

Before we get too much more into anything here, let’s just say that we recognize there are those who feel like there is a recency bias with casting for the season; yet, Rizo and Savannah both were perfect picks. These are two people who not only dominated their season, but also showed themselves to be both highly competitive and entertaining. Trust us: We wanted to roll our eyes at the nickname here, but Rizo earned it over the course of the season. If he had made it to final three, we honestly would’ve voted for him to win the game. However, he fell one fire-making challenge short and that’s all it takes sometimes.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more SURVIVOR reviews!

If you head over to the link here, you can see the latest video from the show’s Instagram in which RizGod gets more into what he wants to do this time around. We do not get the sense that he is really willing to deviate that much from the first go-around, meaning that he is going to take risks, be competitive, and try to show his love of the game in almost every way. He’s also eager to play with Savannah in the event the opportunity does present itself.

For us personally, we tend to think that it benefits Rizo and Savannah more if one of them goes early. Even if they try to downplay their bond last season, we do think there is going to be a lot of speculation about the two of them just based on them being on a season nobody has seen. We’ve seen that occasionally work for people on returning-player seasons but at this point, contestants may be extra-nervous about it.

Related – See another Survivor 50 spotlight, this time on Mike White

Are you rooting to see Rizo as the winner of Survivor 50?

How well do you think he will actually fare? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back — there are more updates ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







