Survivor 50 video: Mike White sets his expectations

Heading into the premiere of Survivor 50 in just under a week, we are of course eager to talk about a number of different things. That includes, of course, some notable cast members who are entering the game with an enormous target on their back.

When you think about it, doesn’t this have to be Mike White above almost anyone? He may be one of the only players with two unique targets on him at the same exact time. Game-wise, he was an extremely strong player who managed to finish in second on David vs. Goliath. He struggled early but proved to be a sound strategist who could out-pivot other people. Meanwhile, he also is the most successful person in the game thanks to being the creator of HBO’s The White Lotus. (We suppose there is also a third target on him because there are two other cast members from his season out here — and Angelina and Christian are both also his friends in real life.)

If you head over to the official Instagram for the show, you can see a new video where Mike describes how he could easily be the first person out of the game. He is also well-aware of the fact that people have an easy reason to vote him off — he doesn’t need the money, he played well the first time, and he is the oldest person out there and that could be perceived as him not being a challenge asset.

However, in this you also do get a good sense of why Mike wanted to come back in the first place: This is not a game that cares at all who you are, let alone what people perceive of you on the outside world. He really just wants the glory of trying to win the game, and we do think that could cause him to play with a really interesting perspective. He can almost play with his own version of house money.

