Reacher – Neagley spin-off premiere date hopes at Prime Video

We know that we’ve written a lot as of late about possible Reacher season 4 premiere dates at Prime Video, but what about the Neagley spin-off here? After all, we do tend to think that there will be a lot of people eager to see Maria Sten in action as the title character. We also do know that Alan Ritchson will be back as Reacher at some point during this, so you will get to see more action and humor with both of them front and center.

First and foremost here, let’s just kick things off here with a reminder that the Neagley show has been done filming for a little while and with that, we actually think it will arrive months before season 4. Right now, we’re just in a waiting game for it.

Just this past week, Sten did her best to keep the hype going by sharing the following on Instagram:

for those of you asking when Neagley is coming out – I promise you it’s coming, we just want to make it perfect for you!

and for those of you who still didn’t know @reacherprimevideo was getting a spinoff… guess what, #REACHER is getting a spinoff!

she loves cereal and long range sniper rifles, dry humor and hard hits. she sticks up for those who can’t stick up for themselves and when she’s knocked down, she always gets back up.

#NEAGLEY is coming. packing a helluva punch. I promise. thank you for being patient with us.

Our feeling at this point is that we could see the series arrive at some point this summer — that makes the most sense, at least based on the schedule that is already out there. After all, there is already a date for The Boys in April; will the Amazon-owned streaming service air two big-budget shows like this with a lot of action at the same time? It is at least something to wonder about for now.

