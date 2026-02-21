House of the Dragon season 3 premiere date: Why no exact day?

Over the course of the past several days, we have seen a lot of great things when it comes to House of the Dragon on HBO. After all, we have seen a full teaser, and also a hint that the series will be coming back in June.

So now that we’ve said that, why not also raise another question here? With that, we are of course speaking of why we have not gotten an exact date, especially if the network was fine enough to narrow things down as much as they have.

If there is a method to their madness here, it really does come down to the simple fact that they want to have another big announcement later — with that, they’re saving something. We do tend to think that behind the scenes here, the network has a good sense already of what date they have in mind — they may have already decided on something.

Now if we had it our way, we would obviously say that a June 7 start to the show makes a lot of sense — but would that happen? It actually depends on one thing above all others: The schedule for another hit HBO show in Euphoria. That series is slated to premiere in April, and whether House of the Dragon can start on June 7 will be dependent on two different things: Whether Euphoria airs on Memorial Day Weekend, and also if these two shows could ever air on the same night. Because of all of this, June 14 may be a more realistic start date for the Game of Thrones prequel — so you may very well be waiting for a good while still.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

