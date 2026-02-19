House of the Dragon season 3 teaser: The Battle of the Gullet!

With the arrival of House of the Dragon season 3 coming this June to HBO, let’s just say we are thrilled to finally have footage!

Today, the folks at the network officially unveiled an extensive look at what is to come and let’s just say that it is every bit as chaotic and violent as we ever could have hoped. Lives could be on the line, the scale is enormous, and trust remains paramount. We do think judging from the end of season 2 that Alicent does actually want to see the war end; however, what is the cost for that? Can Rhaenyra even trust her? These are some of the big questions that are currently being asked.

If you head over to the link here now, you can still see the incredibly-exciting teaser for what lies ahead, and there is some incredible stuff from start to finish. For us personally, the most awe-inspiring part still has to be the footage of the Battle of the Gullet, mostly because this is one of the most pivotal and dramatic parts of Fire & Blood.

Given that so many of us are watching A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms right now, there is so much tragedy that comes with going back in time to season 3. We all know how this story does eventually end and to think, it all goes all the way back to a misunderstanding. That is, of course, peak Shakespeare — or peak George R.R. Martin, despite the fact that he has a rather complicated relationship with the HBO show at this point.

Hopefully, a more exact premiere date will be coming later in the spring.

What are you most excited to see entering House of the Dragon season 3, based on this new footage?

