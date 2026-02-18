56 Days season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Prime Video?

Following the big reveal and binge-drop today on Prime Video, is there a chance that a 56 Days season 2 ends up happening? Or, have we already reached the end of the line for this thriller starring Dove Cameron?

First and foremost, we should note here that there are likely plenty of people who have not even heard about this show at all — a move that we think is a major symptom of just the TV era that we’re in where there are so many options all over the place. The synopsis below sets the table for what this is all about:

56 Days follows Oliver and Ciara, who, after meeting randomly in a supermarket, fall for each other fast, and dangerously hard. Fifty-six days later, homicide investigators arrive at Oliver’s apartment to find an unidentified body—brutally murdered and intentionally decomposed. Did he kill her? Did she kill him? Intercutting between an intense single day in the present investigation, and the twisted trajectory of the young lovers’ affair in the past, the series is both a unique crime story and a riveting, sexy, psychological thriller.

Now, here is where we can talk more about the future — technically, 56 Days is a limited series based on established source material — though there are some pretty big changes, including with the ending. The show ends in a way where you could theoretically see more, whether it be with specific characters or just the format itself. However, at the same time, we do not tend to think that it is necessary. Unless the show becomes an enormous hit for Prime Video and they try to find some way to keep it going, we are moving forward here with the thinking that this is probably going to be a singular season and that’s it. (Then again, we are always open to surprises.)

