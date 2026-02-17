Survivor 50 video: Does Ozzy Lusth have a new strategy?

Is Ozzy Lusth coming into Survivor 50 as one of the more intriguing players? Well, that could be a subject for worthy debate at this point.

After all, we recognize that there are some out there who feel like you’ve already seen a complete arc of him across four seasons. He’s an extremely physical player who does well in challenges, but either loses at the wrong time (South Pacific) or just gets outflanked in the strategic portion of the game (Micronesia). Still, we have to remember that had he beaten Sophie Clarke in that final immunity challenge, he would almost certainly be a winner of this game.

Can Ozzy replicate his past success? He is older now, but in a new video on the official Survivor Instagram, he claims he is in the best shape that he’s ever been. He also notes that he does have new tricks that he wants to bring to the game and that he has “evolved.” If we were him, we would actually be fascinating to see if he has a larger strategic game now and could use some preconceived notions against other players.

Now that we’ve said all of that, here is where we should note that Ozzy is worried about one person in particular at this point: Coach. Even though he has played against Cirie in the past (and been thwarted by her), he feels like Coach may still blame him for losing South Pacific. (Honestly, Coach only has himself to blame for that — he didn’t own his deviousness as much as he should have.) Ozzy still feels like a lock to make it close to the merge; it is after that we will start to worry about him, much in the same way that we have so many times over the years.

