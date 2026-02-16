Industry season 4 episode 7 spoilers: The last before finale

As we get prepared now to see Industry season 4 episode 7 on HBO, it feels very much clear that it will be enormous for this series. How can it not be? There are only two installments left the rest of the way, and these are both going to be varying degrees of insane and highly intense.

So who will the major players here be? We imagine that there is going to be a lot more coming with Henry and Whitney, given the fact that the latter is doing his best to hang something over the former. He is certainly not giving up on saving his own hide, ultimately doing whatever he can in the process to make that happen. Meanwhile, for Harper, can she really run SternTao without Eric? It feels like he is intent on making that happen after he prepared all of those documents.

To get a few more details on what is to come, check out the full Industry season 4 episode 7 synopsis below:

After a surprising revelation, Yasmin and Henry must decide on their next move. Whitney continues to eye expansion, and Harper and Eric make strategic decisions for the fund.

Ultimately, we are pretty surprised that Eric is going to be appearing in “Points of Emphasis” at all, mostly because episode 6 seemingly gave the character some sort of exit ramp … though we imagine that Whitney is not going to let that happen. Eric knows that the storm is coming and in one way, we wondered if the question was whether or not he was going to be alive in order to see it.

Through the remainder of this season, the only thing that we can say is prepare for war. If Whitney goes down, he is ready to take everyone down along with him.

