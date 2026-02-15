Survivor 50 video: Savannah Louie details her strategy

With the premiere of Survivor 50 coming in just a week and a half, why not hear more from one of the top players?

When it comes to Savannah Louie being a part of the season, there is a lot to discuss and dive into. We recognize that there are people who claim the show has too much of a recent bias with the cast — but CBS and Jeff Probst 100% made the right choice with her and Rizo. They not only played hard and played well, but had big personalities and delivered great moments. We love that Savannah had the confidence she did throughout season 49, especially since it legitimately seemed to psych people out in challenges. She won four immunities plus a fire-making challenge, and that is something she even discusses in a new video here.

So does Savannah have a legitimate chance of winning this coming season? She indicates that she wants to be the first back-to-back winner, and is planning to try and downplay not only her competition prowess, but also her determination and drive. Obviously if you are a winner, you have to do something to make yourself less of a threat, especially on a season where there are only a couple of other champs in the cast. We co-sign everything that she is saying here.

At this point, we personally feel like a lot of Savannah’s Survivor 50 game comes down to whether or not she makes the merge. Regardless of whatever she does strategically, it will be hard for her to shake being a target in the early going. We have already seen, however, how effective she can be at the individual portion of the game. She builds strong and super-tight alliances that will fight for her just as much as she fights for them. There’s then her challenge ability that adds to it.

There is no doubt that this season is going to be an uphill battle for Savannah — but do we want to see her go far? You bet.

How well do you think Savannah Louie will fare on Survivor 50?

