Doc season 2 episode 15 spoilers: Amy’s past comes back?

As we prepare to see Doc season 2 episode 15 on Fox next week, there are a number of things worth noting here!

First and foremost, we do have to begin with the fact that we are getting a new installment here at all opposite the Olympic Games, mostly because that is not something we are getting with a lot of other shows on the schedule. Because of that, we really just have to be grateful for having it at all … and that’s without even getting into any of the specific drama. “Trust” is the title for what is to come, and we do tend to think that Amy’s past is going to play a pretty critical part of the narrative here.

To get a few more news on what is ahead, be sure to check out the full Doc season 2 episode 15 synopsis below:

While navigating the fallout from Katie’s secret, Amy treats a critically ill patient with a dark one of her own. As Gina and Jake evaluate a world-class poker player, searching for the source of what may be a mental disorder, Jake is forced to hide the truth from Amy about Rachel’s health scare. Sonya and TJ investigate their theory behind Joan’s frequent absences. And Richard returns with a trick up his sleeve in the all-new “Trust” episode of Doc airing Tuesday, Feb 10 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (DOC-215) (TV-14 D,S,V)

This feels like one of those stories that could struggle to be wrapped up in one week, mostly because that is how we feel regarding the Katie reveal in general. The show does have a full season order and as a result of that, they have a chance to be rather patient when it comes to delivering certain storylines to a close. (Also, there is still a chance that a season 3 is going to happen!)

