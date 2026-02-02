The Pitt season 2 episode 5: What will bring Robby, Langdon together?

Through the first four episodes of The Pitt season 2, one of the top stories has easily been the storyline with Robby and Dr. Langdon. These are two who clearly have leftover tension ever since Langdon’s addiction surfaced last season — and now, Noah Wyle’s character will not talk to him.

So why is he doing this? The biggest reason we can offer at present is that he is planning for his upcoming sabbatical and from where he sits, his top priority is to simply get through the rest of the day. If he can do that, he will be able to just take off and not have to deal with him for the next few months. It is using avoidance to heal problems and in theory, you would think that a doctor would know better than to do something this fundamentally derivative.

Given that this is a show largely about the nexus of conflict and medicine, it does feel easy to imagine that there will come a time where some things do change. Is this going to be it? Well, let’s just say that Robby may have to speak to Langdon regarding a patient.

If you watched the preview for what is ahead in episode 5, one of the more notable moments comes when a patient comes back in that makes Langdon question if he did something wrong. If he did, will Robby tell him? Dana encourages it to happen, and Robby is going to have to recognize now that if this is truly the case, he actually does need to become a teacher once more. The main reason Robby could be avoiding him is because he feels a measure of failure in that regard, or that he could have helped Langdon before things got too severe.

The Pitt is going to get more emotional this season — that is a given. The question is how you fit it in amidst all the larger chaos.

