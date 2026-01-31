A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 2 premiere date: HBO’s clue?

Is there a chance that we can actually see A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 2 as early as next January? Or, is that too much to hope for right now?

Well, if you have not heard the news already, the second season of the Game of Thrones prequel is currently in production, and it does feel like the hope is to get it back at some point next year. This is certainly a nice role reversal from what we’ve seen with a lot of shows at HBO, which do tend to have a far longer production cycle.

Speaking as a part of a larger interview with Deadline, network head Casey Bloys said the following about the current plans for the series at present:

… This will be annual. Again, it was something that we were trying to — it’s not possible for all shows — but it is something that, where it’s possible creatively, to get back to that and we’d like to try and do that.

Based on what Bloys is saying here, it does not feel like we can confirm next January per se; however, making this show annual makes a lot of sense. We are only talking about six episodes, and it does not have the huge budget of House of the Dragon and all the special effects that come with that.

The most important thing to note right now is simply that A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is great. Tonally, this is incredibly refreshing from the rest of the franchise. Also, the casting for both Dunk and Egg make it as immersive as any story out there.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

