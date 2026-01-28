A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 1 episode 3: Any allies?

This weekend marks the arrival of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 1 episode 3, and is Dunk any closer to success?

Well, at this point, we understand exactly what the character is trying to achieve: Recognition as a true knight, and hopefully an easier life than what he has right now. However, it has become pretty clear already that he does not have a good many friends in his orbit. Many of the other knights look down on him, and that is without even noting the nobles and members of powerful houses.

Yet, are there some exceptions? Well, there are still two people we would watch moving into episode 3 as people to watch.

Lyonel Baratheon – We know that he is someone who loves to engage in merriment, and he possibly sees in Dunk a part of himself he cannot embrace elsewhere. Maybe he would not be as gregarious towards him in a different setting, but is there still a chance of it? Well, for now, this is not something that we would rule out entirely.

Baelor Targaryen – This one is fascinating, as Baelor is the only high-ranking person who actually acknowledges that he knew Ser Arlen of Pennytree — even if not all the details about their past exploits are accurate. The Hand of the King does help Dunk to some degree regarding the Tournament, so are we going to be seeing him do something beyond that moving forward? It is at least worth watching out for, but the problem here is that not everyone else in House Targaryen may be anywhere near so nice.

