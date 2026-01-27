A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 2 filming underway, per EP

While we continue to enjoy the truly delightful first season of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms over on HBO, there is more to celebrate. Not only do we know that the Game of Thrones prequel is coming back for more, but it is already in production!

In a new interview with Esquire, showrunner Ira Parker was able to both confirm this news and also share the following message:

“We’ve been shooting [season 2] every day for the last two weeks … We’ll see how the audience responds and we’ll go from there, but I love these characters and I love these stories so much.”

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more A KNIGHT OF THE SEVEN KINGDOMS reviews!

In a way, this news about filming really should not be all that much of a surprise. HBO has already said that following this year, they want to have season 2 in 2027 and then House of the Dragon in 2028. In theory, that would mean eventually getting a possible third season in 2029. George R.R. Martin only has three official novellas out there with Dunk and Egg, but he has also shared a number of ideas with Parker that he has been thinking about for some time.

Honestly, we would watch the adventures of these two characters for years on end without fail. Even if the stakes so far have not been as big as the other series in the universe, does that even matter when you are having such an insane amount of fun? We do not tend to think so! We just remain delighted that we’re getting so much escapism here and something so refreshing in the grand scheme of things.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms right now, including what else is ahead

What are you hoping to see at this point when it comes to A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, come back — there are more updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







