A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 1 episode 3: Meet Aerion

This weekend A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 1 episode 3 is poised to arrive on HBO — and are you ready to meet a new face?

Based on the promo that aired following last night’s new episode, we are poised to meet one of the more fearsome characters we have had a chance to see so far in Aerion Targaryen. It appears as though he is taking part in the tournament, and he has a rather fearsome suit of armor to go along with it. Per some of the gossip we hear around Ashford, this is hardly someone who is well-adjusted — and everyone is still gossiping about the ways in which this family is able to stay in power.

If you head over to the link here right now, you can get a slightly better sense of how Dunk and Egg both react to this — but also how hard Egg is really willing to go in order to prepare Dunk for the tournament. Does this include finding a new horse? It seems like it.

In terms of action and also tone, it does feel like A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is looking to very-much push forward with the same momentum we had through the first two episodes. We cannot even begin to express how fun and refreshing this show has proven to be so far. It has found a way to make the Game of Thrones universe feel a lot more grounded and with characters who offer a refreshingly new perspective. The writing has been nothing short of outstanding and while we wish each episode was longer, they are certainly packing a lot in.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

