A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 1 episode 3: ‘The Squire’

Next week on HBO, you will have a chance to see A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 1 episode 3 play out. What more can we say about it?

Well, for starters, the title for this installment is “The Squire,” and that alone suggests that Egg will be somewhat in the spotlight. There are a few things that we’ve come to know about him already, including that for a boy his age, he is surprisingly well-spoken and has a good grasp on the world around him. There is clearly so much more going on with him, but is Dunk too wrapped up in his own problems to see it? Or, is this simply a sense of him just being happy to have someone on his side and not raising too many questions. Of course, we are eager to learn more on this — plus a number of other things as well.

If you want more news now on what is ahead, take a look at the full A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 1 episode 3 synopsis below:

After Egg attempts to train Dunk’s uncooperative horse, Dunk teaches his new squire an important skill. As they take in the tourney’s first full day of events, Dunk receives a proposition from the Ashford steward that could help secure his future.

The rather sad thing to note here is that once we do make it to the end of this episode, we face the sad reality that there are only three more left. How are we already so far into the story? Well, this is just a six-episode season based on a novella, so there is only so much story to tell. Because of that, we just have to take comfort in the fact that we already have a season 2.

