A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 1 episode 2: Who knows Arlan?

Tonight A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 1 episode 2 arrived on HBO and within that, we did have an opportunity to see Ser Dunk continue his quest. There is nothing he wants more than to enter the tournament, but in order to make that happened, he needed at least someone on his side.

So did he get exactly what he wanted? Well, not entirely, but he’s another step closer thanks to House Targaryen, of all people. In particular, it is the Hand of the King in Baelor who actually remembers Ser Arlan of Pennytree, but not exactly in the way Dunk remembers. As it turns out, some of Arlan’s exploits may have been tall tales. Or, at the very least that is the way in which they are being presented now.

One of the things that is so refreshing about this particular Game of Thrones prequel is how there is some entertainment that comes out of the small things. Take Dunk needing to create his own sigil, which led to him hiring puppeteer Tanselle to help him out. Meanwhile, he had to sell his beloved horse in order to get the money necessary for some armor. In just a couple of minutes, we got more emotional over this than a lot of deaths in the larger universe.

We at least end episode 2 with Dunk in a better place than where he found him, as he is preparing to square off and make his presence felt. However, we do worry about how the other knights will react if they are potentially defeated by someone viewed in such low regard. Will it hurt more than help him?

