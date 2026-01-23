The Traitors UK season 4 finale: Who was the winner?

The finale for The Traitors UK season 4 finale arrived tonight on BBC One, and of course we knew there were high stakes going in.

After all, in the opening of the episode it was clear that Rachel managed to make it through the tie vote, meaning that both she and Stephen got all the way to the last official roundtable. That was really impressive given the fact that they’ve held the role since the very beginning of the season. However, at the same time it was clear that there was still some opposition to them. The Faithful were going to have a chance to fight back, but this is when the game goes back to trust. Who do you like the most, and who are you most willing to work with?

Heading into the last Roundtable, Faraaz made it clear that he wanted to get rid of Jade at the final five and from there, go ahead and ditch the likes of Stephen and Rachel. Jade, however, tried to counter and committed some Faithful-on-Faithful crime.

Now, let’s get more into the results. Jade was banished in fifth place, which led of course to some additional paranoia … and then Rachel potentially turning on Stephen.

Final Four – We had an another banishment here, but it was ultimately a case of an absolutely terrible decision. Jack and Faraaz voted for different people and because of that, they allowed Stephen and Rachel to get full control.

Final Three – Stephen and Rachel pulled it off! They were able to get rid of Jack and within that, a pair of Traitors actually ended up winning. Given that so much of being a Traitor is about loyalty, there is a fun irony in them actually staying loyal to each other until the end.

