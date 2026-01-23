A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms ratings off to fantastic start

We were pretty optimistic heading into the premiere of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms on HBO that it was going to generate good ratings. Were we a little concerned that it was not getting the same promotion as either Game of Thrones or House of the Dragon? Sure, but there were still reasons aplenty to be hopeful. Also, it helps that the series is very good as a lighter alternative to the other things within this universe.

So what can we say about the numbers now? Well, according to a report coming in right now from Variety, the first episode of the Dunk – Egg story managed to generate 6.7 million viewers across its first three days. That makes it, per HBO Max, one of the top three series launches that they’ve ever had. This is all the more impressive given that this show does not necessarily have a massive budget, meaning that they capitalize a little bit easier on its investment.

HBO did make a big commitment to Seven Kingdoms before it premiered, giving it an early season 2 renewal and suggesting that it and House of the Dragon will alternate airings as we move forward. We do tend to think that this is going to be a great thing to try to turn around these seasons rather quickly.

As for what we are hoping to see moving forward story-wise, it is all about whether Dunk can successfully enter the tournament — and with that, will he be able to prove himself as a true knight? We do tend to think that his new squire Egg can help with that — though we do wonder about his intentions here, as well.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

