The Traitors UK season 4 episode 12 spoilers: The epic finale

Tomorrow on BBC One, the finale for The Traitors UK season 4 is poised to arrive — so what all is going to transpire?

Well, we do know that when it comes to the state of the game, we are certainly quite thrilled. This season has had a legitimately strong story arc, one where we’ve been able to follow specific Traitors for a long stretch of time. There have been heartbreaking murders (poor Jessie), but also Faithfuls we’ve been able to root for along the way. The best seasons are ones where you feel like almost anything could happen, and it does feel like this one fits that bill and then some.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more THE TRAITORS reviews!

Now, do you want some more official details from the BBC on what’s ahead? While the info below on The Traitors UK season 4 episode 12 is hardly a revelation, we do still think it is worth checking out:

As the finalists head to breakfast, the players look back on their survival in the game and how they reached this point. The question – who do you think is a Traitor? – has never been more pressing, and the answer will decide the game’s outcome. In the ultimate game of deception and trust, will the Faithful weed out all the Traitors and be victorious, or will the Traitors remain undetected and take the life-changing sum of money all for themselves?

Rather than root for an individual person, we really just hope that come the end of the episode, the entire journey will make sense and we will feel satisfied.

As for the future of this franchise…

Well, just remember that a second season of the Celebrity version has been greenlit already, and it is our hope we end up getting that by the end of this year.

What do you most want to see moving into The Traitors UK season 4 episode 12?

How do you feel that the finale should end, and who are you rooting for? Be sure to share below! Once you do, remember to come back for some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







