American Idol season 24 video: Hannah Harper sings original song

Can you believe that the January 26 premiere of American Idol season 24 is right around the corner? We have been waiting a really long time and yet, the payoff is almost finally here. The show is airing a bit earlier than we’ve grown used to, but it is also shifting to a slightly different format and the hope here, at least on paper, is that it can capture a lot of the singing-show audience before The Voice even comes back.

One of the things that has long been a staple of this show is its focus on the contestants and their stories coupled with their intimate auditions. By virtue of that, this is where we should go ahead and introduce Hannah Harper!

If you head over to TV Insider now, you can see a sneak peek of her audition, which includes an original song she wrote while struggling with postpartum depression. It is a performance that immediately gets a reaction from a teary-eyed Carrie Underwood, who calls it one of the most relatable songs that she has ever heard.

We do think that these personal stories are going to remain the bedrock of the show moving into the new season, and we do also hope that American Idol continues to embrace as many original performances as they can — either that or some really unique covers. One of the struggles that the singing-show genre does tend to have here and there is that it is fairly easy to think of what we’re seeing as karaoke when it is the same exact arrangement as the original.

Odds are, we’ll hear much more of Harper’s vocals on the premiere episode; from where we sit, it does feel reasonably safe to assume that she is going to advance.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

