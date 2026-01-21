The Traitors UK season 4 episode 11 preview: Last before finale

Tomorrow on BBC One you are going to have a chance to see The Traitors UK season 4 episode 11 and of course, isn’t there so much to be excited for?

Ultimately, there are only two episodes remaining for the reality juggernaut and based on what we’ve seen on past seasons alone, this is where almost everything hits the fan. There are so many things that can happen that will radically alter the course of the finale, and for the contestants in the castle, we recognize further just how on-edge everyone could be.

If you look below, you can see the full The Traitors UK season 4 episode 11 synopsis — we do think that it sets the stage, even if it does not give a ton away:

With the end of the game in sight, the penultimate day in the castle commences. The mission offers a unique opportunity to the Faithful, but with time running out to build the prize pot, will they buckle under the pressure? As the players take their seats at the Round Table, the stakes have never been higher for the Faithful to banish a Traitor, but with conflicting theories and alliances formed, who will be listened to?

This part of the game, perhaps more than any other, is really defined by trust. After all, a good Traitor will have made you feel for the entirety of the game like they have never led you astray. They are working hard in in order to ensure that you will never turn on them, and this is where the most devastating exits happen as a result. We do have empathy for anyone who gets deceived at this point in the game but at the same time, we do want the show to be as crazy and/or messy as possible.

