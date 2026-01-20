Doc season 2 episode 13 spoilers: The race for chief resident

Next week on Fox, you are going to have a chance to see Doc season 2 episode 13 — so what stories will be there across the board?

First and foremost, we should note that there are going to be some of the same challenging medical cases we have come to expect on the show. That, at least at this point, feels more or less like a given. Beyond that, you also have a chance to see more of the competitive side of the job — a real face-off to see who becomes chief resident. This happens at real hospitals all the time, and we know there are good and bad things that come from it. The good comes courtesy of how it can inspire you to do better. However, there can be downsides, as well, including that it can lead to more mistakes if your head is not in the game.

If you look below, you can see the full Doc season 2 episode 13 synopsis with some more information on what is ahead:

The race for Chief resident intensifies as Joan tasks Amy and Sonya with evaluating each other’s case work. Amy tends to a politician with a disability whose dire health complications threaten to interrupt a crucial vote. Sonya struggles to find a solution to her combative patient’s excruciating abdominal pain. Michael’s parents come to town causing more family drama for him and Katie in the all-new “Fare Well” episode of Doc airing Tuesday, Jan 27 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (DOC-213) (TV-14 L,V)

As for what is ahead beyond this…

One of the larger questions we have is whether Fox will counter-program with this show throughout the Winter Olympics in February. There may be a chance that you serve as a good alternative for some viewers who aren’t into sports, but could you also lose some at the same time? It has to be a fear…

