The Traitors UK season 4 episode 10 preview: The dagger decision

When you think about the Ceremonial Dagger heading into The Traitors UK season 4 episode 10, we can understand more and more why the producers wanted to implement this twist. After all, you could view it almost as its own double-edged sword.

In the turret at the end of episode 9, we saw Stephen and Rachel talk about what they wanted to do at length. The dagger, should they use it on themselves, would give one of them two votes. From there, they would hold three out of nine possible votes, which means effectively that if they got two more on their side, they would then have a majority. That is a lot of power and really, it is another great test of their skills of persuasion.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more THE TRAITORS reviews!

Ultimately, the numbers aspect of this alone is why we can understand either Stephen or Rachel opting to use this on themselves. As a matter of fact, there is even a bit of advice we would toss their way at this point: If they are set on this, Stephen should go for it. After the Jessie murder, he already is pushing this narrative that someone is trying to frame him. Doing this now would emphasize that even more. It is a huge target to put on himself, but one already exists! Also, he would need so many other players to go against him to still be murdered at this point. It could be a chance very-much worth taking.

After all, the reality here remains that the players are running out of options, and we tend to think Rachel is more poised to be okay for a little while longer. While the dagger seemed at first like a smaller twist that would only prove useful under certain circumstances, it honestly gets more intriguing with each passing day. This does make us all the more curious as to what will happen come Wednesday.

What are you the most eager to see heading into The Traitors UK season 4 episode 10 when it airs?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, come back here — there are more updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







