The Traitors UK season 4 episode 10 spoilers: Ceremonial Dagger!

Heading into The Traitors UK season 4 episode 10 on BBC One next Wednesday, is everything in the game about to change?

On paper, it is easy to argue so thanks mostly to the series’ new twist in the Ceremonial Dagger. Stephen and Rachel have the opportunity to bestow the dagger onto someone, including one of them, as it grants the power of a double-vote at the next Roundtable. We probably do not need to mention how significant this is, but it could be very-much a game-changer that alters the overall balance of power if played right. If an ally has two votes, they can save you … but it could also sink your game. This is a high-ceiling, low-floor twist that will either be really fun or a waste of time.

So what is going to happen to it? We still have to wait a little while to find out! For now, all we can do is share the full The Traitors UK season 4 episode 10 synopsis below:

As the players enter the game’s final quarter, breakfast reveals a move no-one saw coming. But does it give any clues to the Traitors’ identity? The mission puts everyone’s heads in a spin, but they’ll need to gather their thoughts if they are to take on the next Round Table, one that is like no other before it. As the moon shines over the castle, the Traitors attempt to plot their way to the final, but who can they really trust in a game of lies?

At this point, it does feel like both Traitors are on a knife’s edge, especially Stephen given the past few Roundtables in particular. Should they win? You can make a case, but we also just are a whole mixture of emotions after the murder of Jessie, someone who we found personally to be one of the game’s most likable players.

