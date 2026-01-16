The Pitt season 2 episode 2: Is Mel in great danger?

We went into The Pitt season 2 episode 2 well-aware of the fact that there would be chaos almost all across the board. We’re getting further into the day and because of that, everything is inevitably going to go from bad to worse.

So is there one character we are the most worried about at the moment? We would say so, with Mel being at the top of the list. She suffered a rather brutal head injury when the patient she was treating got up and ran away from the police. Dr. Langdon rushed into help her, and did his best to ensure that she was okay. He put her in a room and turned off the lights, and she is insisting that she is gone to be fine.

Here is one of the problems that we are confronting at this particular moment: Head injuries are not something to mess around with. They are also really hard to diagnose — someone may think that they are okay when in reality, that is not actually the case. This is one of the reasons why there are people there to analyze football players during games.

If there is one more thing that we also should remember at this point, it is simply that she also has her deposition to worry about. Robby tried to make sure that she was assured by telling her he has been sued on a number of occasions already. Dr. Al-Hashimi, however, did not help in that matter at all. She is clearly someone to watch moving forward for a number of different reasons, including that she is pushing really hard the angle of AI being important to the hospital. Is that app really something that can be utilized in its current state?

